Setting green hydrogen standards is a great first step, but challenges remain

In a strategic move to position itself as a leader in the global quest for clean energy, India has taken two significant steps. The first is the establishment of a robust national standard for green hydrogen, marking the country's blueprint for achieving its National Hydrogen Mission, which aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, fueled by 125 GW of renewable energy. The second is its diplomatic finesse in balancing the interests of fossil fuel producers and consumers in the Delhi Declaration, unveiled at the conclusion of its G20 presidency. The declaration secured a consensus commitment to triple global renewable capacity by 2030 and fostered "similar ambition with respect to other zero and low-emission technologies."