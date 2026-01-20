Sanctioned oil trade is booming in the shadows, to India's and China’s benefit
Summary
According to Kpler, a maritime analytics and intelligence firm, the size of the 'shadow fleet' carrying oil under Western sanctions grew from just 97 vessels in 2022 to around 3,313 vessels by the end of 2025, an increase of 3,315%.
With the US's recent invasion of Venezuela, and sanction and tariff threats on trade with Iran, the so-called global ‘shadow fleet’ of oil tankers is in focus again.
