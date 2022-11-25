Shakti Foundation and Intellecap launch Acclimate Fund1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 03:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (Shakti) on Friday announced the launch of the Acclimate Challenge Fund, in collaboration with Intellecap Advisory Solutions. The objective of the fund is to strengthen and help accelerate the work of civil society organizations (CSOs) committed to climate action in India.