New Delhi: Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (Shakti) on Friday announced the launch of the Acclimate Challenge Fund, in collaboration with Intellecap Advisory Solutions. The objective of the fund is to strengthen and help accelerate the work of civil society organizations (CSOs) committed to climate action in India.

“Shakti and the ACCLIMATE Challenge Fund aims to provide capacity building opportunities in areas that include electric mobility, green hydrogen, sustainable transport, industries, cooling, net-zero buildings, agriculture, coastal ecosystems, and climate finance, using a cross-sectoral approach. It will seek to facilitate general operating support and bespoke capacity building and mentorship for shortlisted organizations for a duration of 2 years," Shakti said in a press release.

The fund will stimulate tailored responses to local context-specific problems by tapping into local knowledge and creative capacity. It will also engage and channel additional resources into organizations to initiate, implement and evaluate activities in a specialized field of climate mitigation.

“ACCLIMATE seeks to engage with CSOs who have an exclusive focus on climate action who want to expand into new sectors, and are working in areas such as economic research, industrial competitiveness, rural development, urban planning, poverty alleviation, and education, looking to expand their work by building capacity on climate action," Shakti added.

The first phase of the Challenge Fund will build technical capacities of CSOs to work on climate change mitigation across two thematic areas of intervention - Policy Research and Analysis and Strategic Communications.

“Fighting climate change needs the contribution of all critical stakeholders, especially civil society organizations who are at the forefront of implementing solutions at the last mile. Through the ACCLIMATE fund, we would like to leverage and maximize the impact of the work done by these organizations by building their technical capabilities in the climate change space," said Anshu Bharadwaj, CEO, Shakti Foundation.

Bharadwaj added that they anticipate that these grants will help them to strengthen their operations and enhance their impact.

“Through the ACCLIMATE Fund, Shakti and Intellecap will seek to build meaningful partnerships with CSOs, who are many-a-times the implementers of solutions," said Vikas Bali, CEO, Intellecap.

