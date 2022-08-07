Shale drillers warn of higher costs as they report record profits

But the cost increases might dent future oil output. Shale companies were already looking to rein in spending following years of poor returns by redirecting cash to shareholders and away from the field. Hess said it would return up to 75% of its free cash flow this year to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Pioneer said 95% of its free cash flow went to shareholders in the second quarter. That shift was expected to limit production growth despite climbing oil demand worldwide and the recent price increases.

