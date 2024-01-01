Shale Is Keeping the World Awash With Oil as Conflicts Abound
Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST
SummaryThe shipping crisis in the Red Sea is expected to raise consumer prices. But it has had little impact on energy prices, largely because of surging supplies from U.S. frackers.
A surprise surge in American oil and gas production and exports is helping to keep the world stocked, blunting the impact of widening conflict in the Middle East that has crimped key shipping lanes.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less