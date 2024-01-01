Shale Is Keeping the World Awash With Oil as Conflicts Abound

It isn’t entirely clear how long shale companies can keep increasing production at the same fast clip. Shale drillers, especially privately held companies, deployed more rigs in late 2022 in response to higher commodity prices driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Much of the production from the wells they drilled came online recently, but the U.S. rig count dropped in 2023 and drillers have proposed relatively modest budgets for 2024.