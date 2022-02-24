Shell, Adani front-runners to acquire Actis platform Sprng

In 2018, Actis sold Ostro Energy Pvt. Ltd to ReNew Power Ventures in 2018 at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion. Last August, ReNew Power Pvt. Ltd completed its merger with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMG II), putting an enterprise value of around $8 billion and an equity value of $4.4 billion on the new entity, ReNew Energy Global Plc. Also, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) bought Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and Bharti Enterprises Ltd owned solar power producer SB Energy India for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion.