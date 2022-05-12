Shell to sell Russian retail stations, lubricant business to Lukoil

The deal for the business, called Shell Neft LLC, includes 411 retail stations in Russia and a lubricants-blending plant near Moscow. Shell, which didn’t disclose a deal value, said Thursday the agreement was expected to preserve 350 Shell employees’ jobs in Russia. It said last week that its Russian marketing business, which includes assets in the Lukoil deal, were valued at about $600 million.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}