Shipping industry balks at green energy transition5 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Shipowners order greener vessels but are deterred by limited fuel supplies, costs and the long route to emissions targets
Ocean shipping is making its biggest energy transition since switching to oil from coal decades ago, but the shift to low- or no-carbon fuels so far has been messy.