Shipping industry balks at green energy transition

A.P. Møller-Maersk A/S, one of the largest ocean shippers with more than 700 vessels in operation, has ordered 19 ships that can run on methanol as well as bunker fuel, said Soren Skou, the company’s chief executive, in an interview. China’s state behemoth Cosco Shipping put in a $2.9 billion order for a dozen methanol-fueled boxships that can move 24,000 containers each. France’s CMA CGM SA has ordered six methanol-powered vessels and South Korea’s flagship carrier HMM and U.S. agriculture company Cargill Corp. are considering such purchases, according to people involved in the discussions.