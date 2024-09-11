Shortfall in young engineers threatens nuclear renaissance
Yusuf Khan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Sep 2024, 05:28 PM IST
Summary
- Despite rising demand for clean energy, not enough young people are entering the atomic industry.
Demand for nuclear energy is rising fast. Whether there are enough new recruits to keep the industry humming is another question.
