Shortfall in young engineers threatens nuclear renaissance

Some within the industry think that nuclear fusion could be achieved within a decade. In the U.S., Commonwealth Fusion Systems has landed billions in funding from the likes of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, betting that the technology could be achieved in the not-so-distant future. Industrial players like Nucor are also betting fusion could be the way to produce low-carbon steel, with the company investing $35 million in Helion Energy, a startup backed by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.