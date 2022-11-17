SHV Energy expands LPG storage terminal capacity in Tuticorin by 30,000 tn1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 05:21 PM IST
The expansion ensures LPG supply to the Indian market, primarily through SHV Energy’s Indian subsidiary Supergas
SHV Energy has expanded its cryogenic LPG storage terminal facility in Tuticorin by 30,000 tonnes at an investment of about ₹500 crore, the company said in a statement.