Siemens Gamesa secures 166 MW wind project from ArcelorMittal2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:49 PM IST
- The clean electricity produced will be used by one of its steel plants, providing a much-needed boost to the industry’s decarbonization efforts in the country,” the company said
NEW DELHI : Siemens Gamesa has signed a supply agreement with ArcelorMittal’s subsidiary in India to supply 46 SG 3.6-145 wind turbines for a project totaling 166 MW in Andhra Pradesh.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×