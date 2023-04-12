Siemens Gamesa secures 166 MW wind project from ArcelorMittal

“Large amounts of clean energy are required to accelerate to net zero goals of corporations and countries, and we are happy to have embarked on this journey emphatically in India. Our partnership with Siemens Gamesa for this benchmark model project demonstrates how establishing partnerships and collaborating across the supply chain can help us progress faster towards our decarbonization targets," said Amit Harlalka, Vice President, ArcelorMittal and CFO, AM/NS India.