Singh calls out developed world over lack of emissions planning

“We are the only major economy and G20 country whose actions in energy transition are consistent with the sub-2 degree rise in global temperature. We are the only G20 country whose achievements are way beyond the nationally determined contribution (NDC) we pledged in Paris. We said 40% of our installed capacity would come from non-fossil fuels. We are already at 38.5%. If you add the capacity under construction, we are already beyond 50%. We will reach 40% by 2022, eight years before target. We will be 66% by 2030. We are way beyond what we pledged," Singh said at the Mint Energyscape conclave.

