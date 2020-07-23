MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government will give single-window clearance to renewable energy projects in a bid to move towards cleaner sources of energy, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Thursday.

During a virtual meeting of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce, Raut said the state government plans to implement solar power projects to reduce the dependency on thermal power.

Infertile land and plots of state-owned power companies will be made available for solar power projects, while uncultivated government land will also be used under green energy programmes, he said.

Proposals for these projects will be cleared in time through single-window system, the minister said.

The state government will study solar power projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat while framing its solar power policy, he added.

Earlier, Raut had asked Mahagenco to implement mega solar power projects in the state to reduce its dependency on conventional energy.

