New Delhi: SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma on Monday reviewed the preparations at 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 Rampur Hydro Power Station for ensuring the safety of men and material.

Sharma, through video conferences, also reviewed the status of under construction 210 MW Luhri Stage-I HEP, 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP, 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP in Himachal Pradesh and 60 MW Naitwar Mori HEP in Uttarakhand. The level of rivers on which these projects are located has increased manifold.

According to a company statement, the CMD said that the company’s priority is to ensure the safety of the people. He directed the head of projects to constitute High-Level Committees, to closely monitor the situation at the areas around the projects. He further instructed concerned officials to take immediate proactive actions in case any emergency arises due to inclement rainfall.

He urged the people to follow the advisories issued by local administrations and to stay away from the rivers and rivulets. He further advised people to check weather updates before travelling as the weather forecast has predicted more heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Heavy rains have lashed north India in the last two days. Although rains generally boost hydro power generation, silting may impact operations of these plants. Halt in the operations of the plants in north India may lead to power cuts in across states in the region.

SJVN Ltd, a Mini Ratna, company under the administrative control of union ministry of power was incorporated on May 24, 1988 as a joint venture of the Government of India (GOI) and the Government of Himachal Pradesh (GOHP).

The company has so far commissioned eight projects totaling 2091.5 MW of installed capacity and 86 km 400 KV Transmission Line. SJVN is presently implementing or operating power projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh in India besides neighboring country of Nepal.