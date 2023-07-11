SJVN CMD takes stock of the situation in hydro projects amid incessant rains2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:09 AM IST
CMD Nand Lal Sharma, through video conferences, also reviewed the status of under construction 210 MW Luhri Stage-I HEP, 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP, 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP in Himachal Pradesh and 60 MW Naitwar Mori HEP in Uttarakhand
New Delhi: SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma on Monday reviewed the preparations at 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 Rampur Hydro Power Station for ensuring the safety of men and material.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×