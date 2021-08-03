New Delhi: With India’s power demand on an upward swing, electricity plants are recording high generation. A recent case in point being state-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN)’s hydropower plants registering an all-time high monthly power generation last month.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s electricity demand growing with a revival of economic activity in the country. India’s peak power demand touched all time high of 200.57 GW on 7 July.

“Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN)’s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has achieved highest ever monthly power generation, surpassing its previous record of 1213.10 Million Units to 1216.56 Million Units on 31st July 2021," union power ministry said in a statement.

“Similarly, the Rampur Hydro Power Station also generated 335.90 Million Units of power in the month of July 2021, beating its previous best 333.69 Million Units in July 2020," the statement added.

Hydropower projects are ideal to meet peak load compared to thermal power plants because of their ability to provide electricity to the grid within three to five minutes from being switched on.

“The design energy of 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri is 6612 Million Units and 412 MW Rampur HPS is 1878 Million Units, while these power station generated 7445 Million Units and 2098 Million Units respectively," the statement said.

Indian power generation firms have benefitted from an uptick in electricity demand that had vanished on account of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. State-run NTPC Ltd registered a 4.3% increase in electricity generation for FY21 to 270.9 billion units (BU) as compared to the previous fiscal.

However, India’s per-capita power consumption, at about 1,149 kilowatt-hour (kWh), is among the lowest compared to the global per capita consumption of 3,600 kWh.

