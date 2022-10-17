SJVN inks MoU with APDCL to develop 1000 MW floating solar projects in Assam

The project will generate 2,192 million units in first year after commissioning and around 50,425 million units cumulative energy will be generated over 25 years
New Delhi: State-run power company SJVN on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) at Guwahati for developing 1000 MW floating solar power projects in Assam by incorporating a joint venture company. SJVN will invest ₹6000 crore in the state for developing the project.
Nand Lal Sharma, chairman & managing director, SJVN, said the project will generate 2,192 million units in first year after commissioning and around 50,425 million units cumulative energy will be generated over 25 years.
During construction and operation stages, approximate 4,000 persons will get direct and indirect employment opportunities. Carbon emissions reduction to the tune of 1,07,383 tonne for first year and 24,70,732 tonnes for complete life span will be achieved from this project, the company said in a release.
“SJVN is keen to be the partner in progress of Assam and development of Green Energy of state. This project will bring in multiple avenues of employment, boost to local businesses, green power generation, carbon emission reduction and over all socio-economic development in Assam," said Nand Lal Sharma.
Assam has the floating solar power generation potential of around 3000 MW out of which SJVN would develop 1000 MW Floating Solar Projects across the state and the same shall be spread over 4500 hectares of water area.
This will save approximately 2500 hectares of land as floating solar power projects does not require any land levelling, removal of vegetation or any displacement.
The present total portfolio of SJVN is around 42,000 MW and out of this around 97% is based on non-fossil fuel sources with presence pan India and in neighbouring countries of Nepal & Bhutan.
The company has aligned its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of government target of achieving 50% energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As a strategic & reliable partner, SJVN plans to play a vital role in clean energy transition of the nation.