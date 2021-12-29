NEW DELHI : State-run hydro power major SJVN Ltd will invest Rs. 60,000 crores for harnessing 5097 MW of hydro power in Arunachal Pradesh.

The company has been allotted five hydro electric power projects by the state government work on which is now expected to start now with SJVN expecting to commission these over next 8-10 years.

With the allotment of these projects, SJVN will have significant footprint in the North Eastern Region of the country enabling the organisation to be part of the development process of the region, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director, Nand Lal Sharma said.

The organisation has a proven track record of Designing, Constructing and Operating Mega Hydro Projects in challenging geographic & climatic conditions. The development of these Projects involving tentative Investment of ₹60,000 Crore, would be commissioned by SJVN in the next 8-10 years, he added.

The company has been allotted projects after a meeting called by Arunachal Arunachal Chief minister Chowna Mein, to discuss the road map for development of Hydro Electric Projects.

The five projects where SJVN will start work include , Etalin Hydro Electric Power (HEP) (3097 MW), Attunli HEP (680 MW), Emini HEP (500 MW), Amulin HEP (420 MW) and Mihumdon HEP (400 MW) are located in the Dibang Basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

SJVN has always advocated the concept of Integrated River Basin Development Approach, wherein allocation of Hydro Projects in One Single River Basin to One Developer would enable optimum utilization of Manpower, Infrastructure and Financial Resources, a statement from hydro power producer said.

The projects are expected to generate about 20,000 million Units of clean energy annually on cumulative basis. The Detailed Projects Reports of some of these Projects have already been prepared while some Projects are in under Survey & Investigation Stage.

SJVN is a leading power CPSE having a diversified portfolio in the field of Hydro, Solar, Wind, Thermal and Power Transmission across India and neighbouring countries of Nepal & Bhutan.

The company has seen exponential growth in recent years and now has 41 Projects under various stages of development with a capacity of more than 16000 MW. SJVN has set an ambitious target to achieve installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.