SJVN to invest Rs60k cr to set up 5 hydro projects in Arunachal

With the allotment of these projects, SJVN will have significant footprint in the North Eastern Region of the country enabling the organisation to be part of the development process of the region, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director, Nand Lal Sharma said. The organisation has a proven track record of Designing, Constructing and Operating Mega Hydro Projects in challenging geographic & climatic conditions. The development of these Projects involving tentative Investment of ₹60,000 Crore, would be commissioned by SJVN in the next 8-10 years, he added.

