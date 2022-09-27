Small oil & gas operators seek exemption from windfall tax

The letter mentions that there is no way that DSF operators could claim exemption from cess on incremental production during the previous year as there was no production during that period. So, all production in FY23 should be taken as incremental as this granted complete exemption from windfall tax. The association has further requested the Centre to notify clarification on the exemption of crude petroleum from contract areas on revenue sharing contracts (RSC). The letter mentions that as RSCs framework has in-build provisions to deal with a sharp escalation in oil prices where the government’s share of revenue in percentage terms increases with the increase in revenue, thereby keeping a check on windfall gains that May accrue to the contractors on account of escalation of oil prices.