Small oil producer stands to win big from Biden’s Climate Bill

Historically, Denbury had used CO2 almost entirely for enhanced oil recovery. Now, it says it wants to build something like a highway for CO2 on the Gulf Coast. It says it expects to find enough customers to ship and store between 50 million and 70 million metric tons of CO2 produced at industrial sites by 2030—roughly what it handled in 2021 in its enhanced oil recovery business—and deposit it in storage sites and oil fields, from Alabama to Houston. The company has secured seven underground storage sites with the potential to trap 2 billion metric tons of the gas, it said.