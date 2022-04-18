The solar PCU ‘SUPERB MPPT 3050’ is priced at ₹19,999 and is one of the most advanced solar off-grid MPPT PCUs in the Indian market, said a company statement.

The PCU is developed with cutting-edge technology that delivers uninterrupted power supply, it said, adding that the new product is packed with a 50-amp charge controller, a necessity in times of increased battery-fire accidents.

The regulators allow the users to know the status of the batteries and avoid issues such as overheating and explosions.

“The introduction of the Smarten SUPERB MPPT 3050 solar PCU is a part of our continuous effort to stay at the forefront of technology and product innovation. The PCU provides the best possible performance in terms of efficiency and reliability. The product offers advanced features such as Smart Solar Optimization usage settings, grid-charging disable option, etc. This Solar PCU has been developed keeping in mind the needs of customers who want to use solar energy as an alternate source of power," said Rajnish Sharma, CEO & Director, Smarten.

The 2400W solar PCU is designed for commercial space and is built to run 1 tonne of 4/5 star air conditioners. The PCU also has an advanced priority feature that allows users to choose between solar, batteries or grid power.

Equipped with sine-wave technology and packed with consumer-centric features, the Smarten MPPT 3050 aims to play a major part in turning away from conventional energy sources.

Founded in 2014, the startup offers power backup products ranging from home UPS, inverters to solar based PSU, among others.