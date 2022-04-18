Smarten launches new hybrid solar PCU in India

“The introduction of the Smarten SUPERB MPPT 3050 solar PCU is a part of our continuous effort to stay at the forefront of technology and product innovation. The PCU provides the best possible performance in terms of efficiency and reliability. The product offers advanced features such as Smart Solar Optimization usage settings, grid-charging disable option, etc. This Solar PCU has been developed keeping in mind the needs of customers who want to use solar energy as an alternate source of power," said Rajnish Sharma, CEO & Director, Smarten.