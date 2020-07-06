SoftBank looks to sell SBG Cleantech stake; in talks with CPPIB, Mubadla

“The domestic solar capacity addition in FY2019-20 has remained lower by about 15% than ICRA’s previous estimate (7-7.5GW), mainly on account of the disruption in supply chain and execution disruption in Q4 FY2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The solar capacity addition in FY 2020-21 is further expected to remain subdued given the continued execution challenges post lockdown restrictions," said ICRA in a statement on Monday.