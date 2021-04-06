SoftBank may retain nearly 10% stake, board representation in SB Energy deal

CPPIB had placed several pre-conditions for the deal estimated at $520 million, including meeting certain project commissioning deadlines, securing new businesses, achieving land possession from the Andhra Pradesh government and reimbursement of safeguard duty for a project in Rajasthan. Other CPs put by CPPIB before it finalizes one of India’s largest green energy deals include getting the Punjab government on board for buying electricity from a project, a bond issuance as well as SoftBank bearing any future liquidated damages liability.