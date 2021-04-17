Solar developers pitch for additional 3 months extension in commissioning date

“Besides, interventions made by Govt. to resurrect the economy are indeed worth commending. SPDA wishes to highlight the continued challenges that the Solar Power Industry faces for the last year, which have become even more acute with time. Many solar projects are coming up in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Due to the peak summer season, project construction activities are generally carried out in the late afternoon and end in the evening. Some firms are also night shifts to catch up with the project schedule. However, due to the Second Wave of COVID‐19, the District administration has imposed night curfew at many places," the statement said.