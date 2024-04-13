Solar geoengineering is becoming a respectable idea
The Economist 9 min read 13 Apr 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Summary
- One way to fix an accidentally altered climate is to alter it again deliberately
WHAT A DIFFERENCE a decade makes. That, roughly, is how often the Open Science Conference, run by the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP), comes along. At the previous get-together in 2011, says Jim Hurrell, a climate scientist and WCRP member, almost no one was talking about geoengineering. This is the idea of deliberately meddling with the Earth’s climate to try to make it cooler, and thus to offset the worst effects of another type of climatic meddling—namely greenhouse-gas-driven global warming.
