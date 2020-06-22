Solar power generation in India plunges by a third during eclipse

India has 34.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, and aims to have 100GW of solar capacity by 2022. Also, it has one of the largest interconnected power grids, capable of transferring 99,000MW of electricity from any corner of the country. The grid is also connected with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.“Electricity grids with such a significant penetration of solar capacity will be adversely impacted by astronomical events such as solar eclipses, due to variation in solar generation (reduction followed by rise in generation) and associated large ramp rates," said a report on 21 June solar eclipse by state-owned Power System Operation Corp. Ltd (Posoco) that oversees India’s critical electricity load management functions.