Solar power tariffs crawl back from record lows as costs rise

The recovery in solar tariffs assumes significance given India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme. India, which has a solar generation capacity of 41.09GW, plans to increase it to 100GW next year. Meanwhile, domestic manufacturing capacity is only 3GW for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules. “The increase in recent solar tariffs is a reflection of the increased customs duty that will come into force in April. This is probably the new normal for solar tariffs as the era of cheap imports comes to an end. While this will lead to an increase in electricity tariffs for consumers, it helps companies to manufacture solar modules under Make in India initiative," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Amplus, owned by Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas firm, Petroliam Nasional Bhd.

