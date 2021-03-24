Solar tariffs likely to rise in near term: Icra

“Favourable factors like policy support and tariff competitiveness are likely to attract investments in the RE sector. Given the expected increase in solar tariff rates amid the imposition of basic customs duty (BCD) on imported solar PV cells and modules, the key downside risk for the sector in the near term arises from the risk of delays in signing of the PPAs/PSAs," said Girishkumar Kadam, co-group head, Icra ratings, adding that about 20 GW capacity tendered by central intermediate procurers such as the Solar Energy Corp of India Ltd (SECI) and NTPC Ltd are is yet to tie up PPAs/PSAs.