Some economies exacerbating fuel crisis, food insecurity: Minister Puri
These measures have immense potential but need global support. The IEA estimates that India will need $145 billion per year until 2030 in clean energy investment to put it on a path towards net-zero emissions by 2070. This is triple the current level of annual clean energy investment in India.
New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that at a time when global energy market is witnessing massive volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine and the need for affordable energy has grown, some economies continue to exacerbate fuel poverty and food insecurity.
