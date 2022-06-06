Speaking at the ‘Leaders in Climate Change Management’ (LCCM) programme launched by National Institute of Urban Affairs and World Resources Institute India, the minister said in the initiatives of both the housing and petroleum ministries, there was “full emphasis on green sustainability... whether it is 10% ethanol blending already achieved or the target of 20% ethanol blending which was set for 2030, which we are going to do by 2025 or the fact that E20 petrol will start being available at our bunks on 1 April 2023 or even earlier."