New Delhi: Government is planning to incentivize consumption of green hydrogen through the demand aggregation model, said the secretary for the union ministry of new and renewable energy, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla.

Clarifying that the government would not directly incentivize consumption for end users of green hydrogen, the secretary said that the ministry is working out the modalities for the demand aggregation model and it would be rolled out in the second tranche of the ₹17,490 crore Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT).

“The ministry is also working on provision of incentives for electrolyzer manufacturing and for production of green hydrogen. As regards production of green hydrogen, incentives will be awarded based on setting up of green hydrogen plants; in a second model, incentives will be provided for consumption, based on a demand aggregation model," an MNRE statement quoted him as saying.

Speaking at a media briefing here, the official said that the draft of the incentive scheme for electrolyzer manufacturing and part of the incentive scheme for production of green hydrogen have been finalized and will be rolled out soon. He said that the total incentives being offered under the Mission is more than Rs. 17,000 crores until the year 2030, which will be rolled out in tranches, so that the government will learn from the first tranche and evolve the second one.

Regarding funding for green hydrogen projects, Bhalla reiterated that about ₹8 trillion of investment is expected under National Green Hydrogen Mission and said that the government is talking with banking and financial system, private sector and other stakeholders for financing of green hydrogen.

He said that the government would be handholding industry in order to attract funding for the sector.

He also said that the government is working on a definition for green hydrogen and expressed hope that the upcoming International Conference on Green Hydrogen in the national capital would help to also evolve some global standards for green hydrogen. He added that there is no standard definition for green hydrogen so far, with different countries and private organizations coming up with multiple definitions.

“It is an evolving field, so every country is learning, so India is going to come up with a definition based on what we believe should be green hydrogen and eventually, we should be having a global standard on the definition of green hydrogen. This should have clear starting and ending points, so that we can effectively evaluate our energy transition and adoption of green hydrogen," he said.

Earlier this year, the union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an aim to reach 5 million tonne of green hydrogen annually and make India a global hub of green hydrogen production, utilization, and export.

The secretary also said that the government is working with states on development of green hydrogen hubs.

“A green hydrogen hub is an area where production and consumption occur in close proximity. If a particular green hydrogen production capacity is purely export-oriented, they would be largely near the ports and this is a call which the private sector is going to take. We are working with the ministry of shipping in order to explore setting up of green hydrogen hubs at major ports. Hubs will be selected for infrastructure support from the government based on parameters identified under the policy to be rolled out, but hubs in addition to what the government supports can also come up, based on initiatives by the industry,“ he added.