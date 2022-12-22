Startup plans to make synthetic natural gas with green hydrogen

Mr. Alverà: We fill a ship with CO2 [captured from the air in Europe] and we bring it to Egypt. The CO2 is taken off the ship, merged with hydrogen and then put back on the ship as liquid LNG. That ship goes back to Germany, so the CO2 is in a circular loop. We don’t need a hydrogen backbone. We don’t need hydrogen storage. We don’t need to change the factories. They [customers] take the eNG exactly like today they take fossil energy. So it solves all the problems of hydrogen. Suddenly, we’ve turned something problematic and illiquid like hydrogen into something very fungible like natural gas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}