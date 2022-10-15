State power and renewable energy ministers meet in Udaipur

Considering the critical role of distribution sector in ensuring financial and operational sustainability across the power sector value chain, it was emphasized to take effective steps towards reduction of aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, ensuring cost reflective tariffs, accounting of subsidy and timely payment of subsidy by state governments, clearance of outstanding dues of state government departments and adherence to Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022 (LPS Rules) for timely payment of dues to generating companies, the Ministry of Power said in a release.

