State power and renewable energy ministers meet in Udaipur

Considering the critical role of distribution sector in ensuring financial and operational sustainability across the power sector value chain, it was emphasized to take effective steps towards reduction of aggregate technical and commercial losses
New Delhi: Power and renewable energy ministers of states met at Udaipur, Rajasthan during 14-15 October to discuss several issues, including financial viability and sustainability of the distribution sector, modernization of power systems to ensure 24x7 power supply.
Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh chaired the conference. “During the Conference, detailed deliberations were held with focus on Financial Viability & Sustainability of distribution sector, Modernization & upgradation of power systems, and Development of Power Systems to ensure 24x7 power supply including investment requirement & Power Sector Reforms," the Ministry of Power said in a release.
Considering the critical role of distribution sector in ensuring financial and operational sustainability across the power sector value chain, it was emphasized to take effective steps towards reduction of aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, ensuring cost reflective tariffs, accounting of subsidy and timely payment of subsidy by state governments, clearance of outstanding dues of state government departments and adherence to Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022 (LPS Rules) for timely payment of dues to generating companies, the Ministry of Power said in a release.
For reduction of AT&C losses, it was agreed to expedite deployment of Prepaid Smart Metering for consumers and System Metering for establishing energy accounting systems.
It was also agreed that subsidy for various category of consumers shall be provided only on per unit basis on actual energy consumption. Overall it was noted that there has been substantial progress made in the steps being taken to improve the viability of the power systems, it said.
Most of the states have already submitted their respective action plan under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to improve financial and operational efficiency of their distribution companies (DISCOMs). All efforts and policies should be focused towards providing better services to the electricity consumers, the press release said.
Highlighting the achievements in the past few years in the renewable energy sector, deliberations were made on policy, regulatory and institutional interventions required for fast-track implementation of renewable energy projects and states should support to achieve the non-fossil installed capacity objectives of GoI.
Emphasis was also laid on creating enabling framework to enhance domestic manufacturing capacity in RE sector through various incentive measures.
The union minister sought the cooperation from the states in achieving the ambitious goals that are set before the power sector.