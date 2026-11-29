New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday said that state governments have agreed to finalize plans to expand transmission lines and power substations to help integrate more renewable energy (RE) into the power grid.

The push for expanding transmission infrastructure comes amid growing instances of renewable power generation curtailment, mostly in Rajasthan and Gujarat, due to lack of evacuation capacity.

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At the two-day power ministers’ conference that ended on Saturday, states also agreed to adopt tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) for intra-state transmission (InSTS) projects, the Union power ministry said in a statement.

“Underscoring that generation and transmission must progress in tandem, States agreed to immediately finalise Transmission Resource Adequacy roadmaps with clear line and substation targets, adopt Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for intra-State transmission (InSTS), and adopting revised CEA (Central Electricity Authority) Technical Standards,” the ministry said in the statement.

According to a recent report by JMK Research, in July-September 2026, variable renewable energy curtailment rose significantly to 2,212.8 million units, an 18% increase from 1,874.09 million units in the quarter ended June.

Renewable energy curtailment refers to the deliberate reduction in electricity generation from sources such as solar and wind, even when sunlight or wind conditions allow projects to generate more power. It usually happens when the grid’s capacity to absorb power is lower than the power generated by the concerned renewable energy project.

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During the two-day meet, the states also agreed to review their resource adequacy plans for up to FY29-30, ensuring verified transmission connectivity and realistic demand projections and to submit them within one month, backed by quarterly tracking of incremental capacity additions and resource tie-ups.

“To ensure reliable round-the-clock power across both solar and non-solar hours without over-relying on costly short-term market purchases, states will drive a 15-fold expansion in storage, prioritising battery and pumped storage procurement, including through state’s own investments and upcoming NTPC and SECI plans of 40GWh each, while tracking projects end-to-end from site selection to equipment delivery. Accordingly, States were advised to install energy storage in mission mode and rely more on RE plus storage,” the power ministry statement said.

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Further, states also committed to accelerating feeder segregation and agricultural feeder solarization to reduce power purchase costs and subsidy burdens.

On nuclear power, states agreed to accelerate site readiness, secure land and water availability, and identify suitable sites including retired thermal power plant locations, in a bid to achieve 100GW of nuclear power generation capacity by 2047.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Union power minister Manohar Lal said the two-day conference focused on improving the financial health of power distribution utilities.

“To eliminate recurring government electricity arrears, states agreed to clear pending government dues within a quarter and transition all government connections to prepaid smart meters operated on an advance recharge basis rather than waiting for budgetary releases. States with slow installation rates were urged to accelerate awards and saturate government, commercial, and industrial consumers,” the power ministry said.

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About the Author Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.