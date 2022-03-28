States told power grids should not be hit by CITU strike

NEW DELHI :
Power supply and functioning of electricity grids should be ensured during 28-30 March when the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called for a nationwide strike, the Union ministry of power has said in an advisory to states, the Central Electricity Authority, and power companies, including public sector undertakings.
NEW DELHI :
Power supply and functioning of electricity grids should be ensured during 28-30 March when the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called for a nationwide strike, the Union ministry of power has said in an advisory to states, the Central Electricity Authority, and power companies, including public sector undertakings.
“The ministry advised that all power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round-the-clock normal functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations," the ministry said. Shutdown activities planned during 27-29 March may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible, it said.
“The ministry advised that all power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round-the-clock normal functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations," the ministry said. Shutdown activities planned during 27-29 March may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible, it said.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The ministry also suggested close supervision of their regional network or control area and the state load dispatch centres (SLDCs), regional load dispatch centres (RLDCs) and the national load dispatch centre (NLDC) should be informed in case of any contingency.
Additional manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations or power stations round the clock to handle emergency situations, it said. “Healthiness of data and voice communication between the identified sub-stations/ power stations and their corresponding SLDC/RLDCs may be ensured," the ministry said.
It also directed that power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways should be ensured. All regional and state control room executives have been asked to be on high alert.
“All defence mechanism shall be in service. A 24x7 control room may be made functional for information dissemination and for handling any kind of contingency," the ministry said.
A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike from 6 am, 28 March, to 6 am, 30 March to protest against government policies allegedly affecting workers, farmers, and people. The joint platform of central trade unions had said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike. Banking and insurance workers would also join the strike, according to the forum.