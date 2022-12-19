Statiq wins contract from Indian Oil to supply EV chargers1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 04:11 PM IST
Indian Oil plans to set up these chargers, comprising both 30kW and 60kW, for four-wheelers at prime locations within its network
New Delhi: Electric vehicle charging services provider Statiq on Monday said it has bagged a contract to supply 18 chargers to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for installation at strategic locations in the country.