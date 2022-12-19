New Delhi: Electric vehicle charging services provider Statiq on Monday said it has bagged a contract to supply 18 chargers to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for installation at strategic locations in the country.

IOCL plans to set up these chargers, comprising both 30kW and 60kW for four-wheelers, at prime locations within its network, the company said in a statement.

At their 63rd AGM, the state-owned oil and gas company stated their aim to achieve a net zero emission target by 2046 and of having set aside ₹2 trillion to that end. IOCL has been pursuing a robust green agenda to steer the country’s green energy transition by working on many emission mitigation channels such as biofuels, green hydrogen, renewables, etc.

“IOCL is a market leader as well as a thought leader when it comes to the subject of carbon neutrality in this nation. Their work matches their words and it is an honor to win a tender with such a future-ready company. The 18 Statiq EV chargers that they will purchase, by way of the tender, will have an unimaginable reach and we are looking forward to connecting with numerous 4-wheeler owners who will undoubtedly benefit from them," said Aman Rehman, Head- of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, Statiq.

“At IOCL, we have embarked on our carbon neutrality journey in the right earnest and as part of our plan, we were searching for an able electric mobility partner. With Statiq having won this tender, we are glad to find a collaborator who will provide us with quality Made-in-India EV chargers. This will help us propagate to the general population the message of making the transition to clean energy in an easy fashion that is also affordable and reliable," said Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman and Managing Director, IOCL.

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to reinforce its already considerable network. By the end of the year, Statiq aims to have an approximately 20,000-strong charging network, it added.