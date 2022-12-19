Statiq wins contract from Indian Oil to supply EV chargers

“IOCL is a market leader as well as a thought leader when it comes to the subject of carbon neutrality in this nation. Their work matches their words and it is an honor to win a tender with such a future-ready company. The 18 Statiq EV chargers that they will purchase, by way of the tender, will have an unimaginable reach and we are looking forward to connecting with numerous 4-wheeler owners who will undoubtedly benefit from them," said Aman Rehman, Head- of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, Statiq.