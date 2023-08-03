Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy wins orders worth ₹826 crore1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Scope of work for all projects include design, construction and commissioning. The projects will create hundreds of construction jobs, thus benefiting the local community
New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, a renewable engineering procurement and construction company, has won orders worth ₹826 crore in the first four months of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×