New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, a renewable engineering procurement and construction company, has won orders worth ₹826 crore in the first four months of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

The orders aggregate to around 1GWp and include projects in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Scope of work for all projects include design, construction and commissioning. The projects will create hundreds of construction jobs, thus benefiting the local community, the company said in a statement.

“All orders clocked in these four months are from our recurring partners and is a testament of our expertise in the industry. Our partnerships hold immense value for us, and we are grateful for their continued trust and confidence in us," said Amit Jain - Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

“This accomplishment reflects upon our team’s dedication and hard work. Over the past decade, we have been a dominant player in the domestic market and are poised to delivering high-quality renewable solutions that drive sustainability and make a positive impact on the world and look forward to spearheading the journey with continuous growth and innovation," he added.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy ended at ₹383.55 apiece on the BSE, up 1.02% from previous close.