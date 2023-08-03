Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Industry / Energy/  Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy wins orders worth 826 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy wins orders worth 826 crore

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:54 PM IST Saurav Anand

Scope of work for all projects include design, construction and commissioning. The projects will create hundreds of construction jobs, thus benefiting the local community

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy wins orders worth 826 crore. (File Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, a renewable engineering procurement and construction company, has won orders worth 826 crore in the first four months of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, a renewable engineering procurement and construction company, has won orders worth 826 crore in the first four months of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

The orders aggregate to around 1GWp and include projects in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The orders aggregate to around 1GWp and include projects in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Scope of work for all projects include design, construction and commissioning. The projects will create hundreds of construction jobs, thus benefiting the local community, the company said in a statement.

“All orders clocked in these four months are from our recurring partners and is a testament of our expertise in the industry. Our partnerships hold immense value for us, and we are grateful for their continued trust and confidence in us," said Amit Jain - Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

“This accomplishment reflects upon our team’s dedication and hard work. Over the past decade, we have been a dominant player in the domestic market and are poised to delivering high-quality renewable solutions that drive sustainability and make a positive impact on the world and look forward to spearheading the journey with continuous growth and innovation," he added.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy ended at 383.55 apiece on the BSE, up 1.02% from previous close.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 05:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.