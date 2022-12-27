Substantial improvement in Coal India’s grade of coal in 2022: Govt

New Delhi: There has been a substantial improvement in conformity to declared grade of coal supply from Coal India Ltd (CIL) sources, with the figure jumping to 69% in 2022-23 (till November) as against 51% in 2017-18, the Ministry of Coal said on Tuesday.
New Delhi: There has been a substantial improvement in conformity to declared grade of coal supply from Coal India Ltd (CIL) sources, with the figure jumping to 69% in 2022-23 (till November) as against 51% in 2017-18, the Ministry of Coal said on Tuesday.
The ministry said that it has taken various steps for improvement in quality including periodic re-gradation of coal mines, introduction of improved mining technology like surface miners, supply of washed coal, first mile connectivity for direct conveying of coal on belt from coal surface/face to rapid loading silo, installation of auto analysers, etc.
The ministry said that it has taken various steps for improvement in quality including periodic re-gradation of coal mines, introduction of improved mining technology like surface miners, supply of washed coal, first mile connectivity for direct conveying of coal on belt from coal surface/face to rapid loading silo, installation of auto analysers, etc.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“Different officials/agencies are entrusted with the job of ensuring supply of coal in conformity to the declared grades. Primary reason for grade variation is the inherent heterogeneous nature of Indian coal itself meaning, calorific value of coal extracted within the same seam at different points tends to vary," the coal ministry said.
Coal Controller Organisation (CCO), a subordinate office under the Ministry regularly assess and declare coal mines grades including undertaking annual coal mine/loading points grade declaration exercises. For enhanced customer satisfaction, special emphasis has been given to Quality Management of coal from mine to dispatch point.
“Now, all the consumers of CIL have the option for quality assessment of the supplies through independent third-party sampling agencies (TPSA). These accredited third-party agencies have been engaged to ascertain Coal Quality from loaded coal wagons/lorries as per prescribed norms under BIS standards," it said.
All consumers of power /non-power sectors are free to take services of any of the empaneled agencies. The Coal Companies, also share 50% cost of sampling by Third party agencies. Facility of joint sampling of coal is also available to the consumers.
To infuse quality awareness at mines end, coal companies also organize quality weeks, fortnights on regular intervals with active participation of consumer representatives. The persistent monitoring, increased awareness drives and corrective measures is showing improvements in quality conformity in coal supply.
CIL initially bills customers based on the declared grade of coal supplied. Such provisional bills are later adjusted, once the actual quality of coal is tested and established by the authorized Third-Party Sampling Agency. There is a commercial arrangement for settlement and payment of debit/credit bills which is based on the outcome of the 3rd party validation and upon referred sampling analysis result.
The overall grade compatibility of coal supply supplied by CIL is evident from the net impact of Credit and Debit note issued by CIL which shows CIL has earned Bonus of around ₹400 crores during 2021-22 and has already earned a bonus of around 201 crores during current fiscal till October 2022.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.