Substitution of diesel with alternate fuels imperative: Gadkari
NEW DELHI : Bio-Diesel in the Construction Equipment (CE) space is import substitute, cost effective, indigenous and pollution-free, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways on Tuesday.
Addressing the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA) Summit on ‘Indian CE Industry's Roadmap for Bio-diesel Adoption’ the union minister stressed on the substitution of diesel with alternative fuels.
“Right Now, diesel is the single largest fuel used in this sector. Unfortunately, it is the most significant contributor to the greenhouse gas emissions and emits about 71kg of Carbon dioxide per GJ (gigajoule), highest amongst all fuel types."
Gadkari said that approximately 40% of India’s diesel consumption pertains to all of road use such as agriculture, construction, mining, shipping and railways. “Quantity of mining and construction related diesel demand is estimated at 4 billion liters, annually. The majority of the use is attributed to construction vehicle."
Speaking further, the minister said that the climate change is a matter of grave importance. “India has committed to increase non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500GW. We have also promised to meet 50% of our energy requirement from renewable energy. We need to reduce carbon emissions by 1 billion tones and bring down the economy’s carbon intensity by less than 45%."
With the rising fuel prices in the country, the Rs. 100/L. cost of diesel is a huge burden on the contractors and developers. “We are importing 85% of our crude oil which costs our economy Rs. 8 lakh crores, yearly. Our energy demands also depends on 53% gas and 24% coal, and we are importing coal as well."
With the perspective of reducing hazardous emissions and cutting huge import deals, substitution of diesel with alternate fuels such as bio-diesel, CNG, and bio-ethanol is imperative.
“Main challenge with alternate fuels is high delivery of power. I am 100% certain that with consistent efforts and adoption of best global practices to improve the engine efficiency, the industry will achieve this milestone. The government of India is taking multiple initiatives for the same and I believe it is a win-win situation for all," the minister said.
