Sugarcane route is not sufficient to achieve E20 target: official

Globally, maize is a primary feedstock for production of ethanol as it consumes less water and is economical. However, in India, the use of maize as a feedstock for ethanol production is yet to gain momentum. Currently, grain-based distilleries are producing ethanol from food-grains by using either DFG like broken rice or FCI’s rice. there is hardly any production of ethanol from maize by grain-based distilleries in India. Use of multiple feedstocks for ethanol production will ensure feedstock security thereby not putting any stress on the availability of any single feedstock. Moreover, maize based ethanol is more economical and water efficient.