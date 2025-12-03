Sugs Lloyd secures ₹43.37 crore power infrastructure order from PSPCL

Sugs Lloyd Limited, a popular engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider in the power sector, has secured an order valued at ₹43.37 crore from the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL). The project will substantially boost its ongoing portfolio, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The order, precisely valued at ₹43,37,82,924, is designated for Loss Reduction Works on a turnkey basis under the central government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Punjab, the company's official statement read.

Focus on Distribution Network Upgradation The project's primary aim is to enhance the state's power distribution networks by executing crucial loss reduction initiatives. The comprehensive scope of work involves not only the upgrading and strengthening of the Low Tension (LT) and High Tension (HT) distribution infrastructure but also the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC) of new equipment and associated materials, according to the statement. This will be completed through the construction, augmentation, and reconfiguration of network components necessary to achieve overall system improvement.

Sugs Lloyd has committed to completing the project within 24 months from the Notification of Award (NOA), adhering strictly to PSPCL’s specified technical and quality standards, the company said.

Management Commentary and Strategic Growth Commenting on the achievement, Satyakam Basu, CEO of Sugs Lloyd Limited, noted that the contract represents a "meaningful addition" to the company's project portfolio.

“This order from PSPCL marks a meaningful addition to our ongoing project portfolio and indicates continued engagement with key utilities. The project aligns with our consistent focus on strengthening our presence in the Power T&D segment. Our efforts remain directed toward maintaining quality execution, supporting client requirements, and focusing on creating value for our stakeholders through disciplined and consistent performance,” Basu said.