Summer power cuts to add to covid woes

“Both my parents who live in Meerut tested positive for covid in the second week of April, and we hastily arranged an oxygen concentrator at home, but frequent power cuts in the locality made it very difficult to maintain steady oxygen supply," said Rahul Agarwal, a Delhi-based entrepreneur. “We finally decided to bring my mother to Delhi after her condition started to worsen. She continues to be on oxygen support at home, but hopefully, the worst is behind us."