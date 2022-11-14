SunSource Energy doubles solar energy target to 1GW by 2027

SunSource Energy doubles solar energy target to 1GW by 20272 min read . 08:11 PM IST
NEW DELHI :
SunSource Energy, the Indian subsidiary of SHV Energy, on Monday said that it will double its solar energy deployment target. The target will increase from 550 megawatts to one gigawatt by 2027.
The increased solar energy capacity will help to support a growing customer base across India that wishes to make the transition to cleaner, more sustainable power. To support the significant delivery scale-up, the India leadership team is also being expanded, the company said in a statement.
“This investment to significantly bolster our solar energy delivery capacity reiterates SHV Energy’s commitment to India and to our solar subsidiary, SunSource Energy. Together with the expansion of our local management team, we will now be better equipped to address the evolving energy transition needs of commercial and industrial consumers in India and Southeast Asia," said Bram Gräber, CEO of SHV Energy.
“SunSource Energy, a leading provider of distributed energy, will be 100% owned by SHV Energy," the company said.
“As part of its leadership team expansion, the company’s existing Managing Director, Kushagra Nandan, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer, and Adarsh Das has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer to support the accelerated growth trajectory," it added.
Sytze Nijman will move from Netherlands-based SHV Energy to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer, and Pratik Adhikari has joined the company from professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.
“The demand for solar energy from commercial and industrial customers in India is growing rapidly and we are pleased to be able to help meet that need," said Kushagra Nandan, Managing Director and CEO of SunSource Energy. “This expansion also enables us to continue to benefit from the global SHV Energy network and its vast expertise and resources."
The current SunSource senior leadership team will continue to play a pivotal and active role over the long term in realising the company’s extended targets.